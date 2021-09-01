Saleh changed Jets’ vibe, but now it must transfer to field

AP Business

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The vibe around the New York Jets began to change the day Robert Saleh was hired as head coach. The stench of a 2-14 season instantly dissipated and the disappointment and frustration of 10 straight years without a postseason appearance began to fade. But now it all must transfer to the field. The Jets are an extremely young team and they’re led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson who looked solid during the summer and preseason. The No. 2 overall pick will now see his NFL education hit another gear. New York’s defensive line remains a strength despite the loss of Carl Lawson for the season.