Tailgaters cautiously optimistic but wary as season starts

AP Business

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Colleges across the country are cautiously optimistic that pregame tailgating atmospheres around campus will remain close to normal, even as they monitor how things have changed since the emergence of the delta variant. About three dozen Power Five schools responded to a survey regarding their tailgating policies. Nearly all the schools that responded are tentatively planning to restore the tailgating policies they had in 2019. Many of them noted that’s subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 cases in their area.