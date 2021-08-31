No. 7 Cyclones looking to be more polished right out of gate

AP Business

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State will be looking to get off to a fast start this season. That’s been a problem in coach Matt Campbell’s first five years. The Cyclones are 2-3 in openers under him. Northern Iowa is the opening opponent Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Panthers have been a traditional power in the Football Championship Subdivision. They played a spring season because of the pandemic and went 3-4. Campbell said that’s deceiving because of the circumstances. Campbell expects to get the Panthers’ best shot. They’ve beaten Iowa State three times since 2007.