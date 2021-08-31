Jack Wilshere training with 2nd-division Italian team Como

AP Business

COMO, Italy (AP) — Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is training with second-division Italian team Como. Wilshere has been a free agent since being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season and the move to Italy was sparked by a conversation with Como CEO Dennis Wise. Como cannot sign Wilshere because Serie B clubs are not allowed to register players from outside the European Union. But the 29-year-old former England international is hoping the move can still reignite his career.