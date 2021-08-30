Indians catcher Ramos out for year with torn knee ligaments

AP Business

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee. Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass. The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He batted .226 with two homers and seven RBIs for the Indians, who have been without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez for much of the year.