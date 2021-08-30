Grieving QB Morgan values connection, support from Gophers

AP Business

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan lost his closest confident and biggest fan earlier this summer. His father, Ted, died after a 14-month fight with brain cancer. The fourth-year QB has found plenty of support from Gophers coaches and teammates. The grit, leadership and maturity that Morgan displayed in high school in Kentucky were what drew coach P.J. Fleck to recruit him to Minnesota. The way Morgan handled the ups and downs of his dad’s illness cemented the admiration that exists for him within this tight-knit program. The Gophers open the season against fourth-ranked Ohio State on Thursday night.