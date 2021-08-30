Brohm wants Boilermakers to take more aggressive approach
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm made it clear throughout preseason camp that he expected his offense and defense to be more aggressive. On Saturday night at home against Oregon State, the Boilermakers will get a chance to put their revised philosophy on full display. Brohm named Jack Plummer the starting quarterback last week. And while Purdue wants Plummer playing loose, they’re also looking for a way to play tougher, too.