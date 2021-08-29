Start of Belgian GP suspended because of heavy rainfall

AP Business

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — The start of the Belgian Grand Prix was suspended after hours of heavy rainfall made it too risky to begin at the set time. A red flag came out shortly after 3:30 p.m. following a formation lap and no new start time was immediately given. The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit was totally drenched for the scheduled 3 p.m. start, which was twice pushed back. When the drivers embarked on their formation laps several complained. The decision to suspend the start was made a few moments later.