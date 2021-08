AP Business

LONDON (AP) — Burnley has signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on a five-year deal. The northwest English club says the transfer is “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history.” The 24-year-old Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank up front or in defense. The transfer window closes in the Premier League on Tuesday.