Twins outlast Brewers, rain in 6-4 win

AP Business

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the Brewers, 6-4, and outlasted the rain to take the first two games of the series from Milwaukee. After Minnesota watched its 4-0 lead disappear, Andrelton Simmons put the Twins back up 5-4 with a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson tacked on an insurance run with a double in the seventh. Luis Urias nearly tied the game in the eighth with a two-run home run but his deep drive to left went just foul. He later struck out to end the inning.