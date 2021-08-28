Ohio and Michigan to play Sunday for Little League title

AP Business

By ADAM BABETSKI

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan. Michigan won the first time, 9-1, but Ohio can forget all about that if it comes back in the biggest game of all. It will be the first time two teams from the same region have played for the LLWS title, a product of COVID-19 travel restrictions that kept international clubs away. No team from Oho has ever won the tournament.