Leverkusen keeps good start with 4-1 win at Augsburg

AP Business

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has celebrated his Germany recall by leading Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-1 win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga. That kept the visitors’ good form under new coach Gerardo Seoane. The 18-year-old Wirtz was called up by new Germany coach Hansi Flick on Friday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lichtenstein, Armenia and Iceland. He came on as a substitute in Augsburg and set up Patrik Schick’s goal in the 75th before scoring Leverkusen’s fourth in the 81st. Bayern Munich hosts Hertha Berlin later Saturday.