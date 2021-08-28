Haener, Fresno St. dismantle UConn 45-0 in sweltering heat

AP Business

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for three touchdowns and 331 yards and Fresno State started its 100th year of football with a 45-0 win over Connecticut. Haener left the contest on the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half due to apparent leg cramps as temperatures on the field reached 120 degrees. Haener, a transfer from Washington, threw all his TD passes in the second quarter and by intermission had 299 passing yards. The contest marked UConn’s first game since Nov. 30, 2019.