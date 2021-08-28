Gregorius hits 3 doubles, Gibson sharp, Phils top Dbacks 7-0

AP Business

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0. Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who entered play 5 ½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Eight of Philadelphia’s 12 hits went for extra bases. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, Segura had three hits and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs. Gibson allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none. The 33-year-old right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in six appearances, five of them starts, since the Phillies acquired him from Texas at the trade deadline.