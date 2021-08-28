Beric scores to help Fire end 19-game road winless skid

AP Business

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Robert Beric scored in the 32nd minute and the Chicago Fire held off the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night to end a 19-game road winless streak. A long throw in by Carlos Teran landed amid three defenders but, after multiple deflections, Beric found the ball behind the defense and slipped it into the net to help Chicago improve to 6-11-5. The Red Bulls put continuous pressure on down the stretch and had 20 shots, but Bobby Shuttleworth only had to make one save for his fifth clean sheet of the season and 50th career regular-season shutout. New York dropped to 6-10-4.