Paralympics cycling medalist tests positive for doping

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Paralympics medalist Marcin Polak of Poland has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping. The International Cycling Union says Polak tested positive for the banned endurance-booster EPO. His sample was taken in Poland three weeks before the Tokyo Paralympics opened. Polak could be stripped of the bronze medal he won in the men’s B 4,000 meters individual pursuit on Wednesday. The former world champion in road and track events was due to compete Saturday in the men’s B 1,000 meters time trial at the Paralympics.