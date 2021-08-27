Cardinals-Saints kickoff moved up as Ida threatens Louisiana

AP Business

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kickoff for Saturday’s preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Saints at the Superdome has been moved up seven hours because of the potential for Tropical Storm Ida to hit the Louisiana coast as a strong hurricane by Sunday. The Saints announced the game will start at noon Central Time and that the change was agreed upon after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL. The National Hurricane Center warns that Ida has hallmarks of a rapidly intensifying storm that could slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane.