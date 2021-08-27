AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade

AP Business

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade. The deal also will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland. Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement. The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick. The agreement needs NBA approval before it can be completed. ESPN first reported the three-way swap.