Syndergaard makes rehab start, ‘can’t imagine’ leaving Mets

AP Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches Thursday night in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, the first outing in months for the New York Mets’ right-hander following a setback during his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard gave up a leadoff homer, the only hit he allowed in one inning against the Aberdeen IronBirds. He struck out one. Syndergaard was shut down in May with elbow discomfort as he was rehabbing from March 2020 Tommy John surgery. The struggling Mets have indicated he could return in September as a reliever, and Syndergaard said he’s open to any role. He can become a free agent after the season and says he “can’t imagine” leaving the Mets.