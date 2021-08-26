Lions will use closing preseason game to finalize roster

AP Business

By JEREMY REISMAN

Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will be using the team’s final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Friday night to make their last decisions on the regular-season roster. Campbell, in his first year as Lions head coach, believes most of the roster has been set for the season, but there are still about a dozen jobs still up for grabs before Tuesday’s deadline to cut the roster down to 53 players for the season.