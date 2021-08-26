Gibraltar gets 1st soccer team in a European group stage

AP Business

Gibraltar will have a team in the group stage of a European competition for the first time. Semi-professional club Lincoln Red Imps advanced Thursday in the third-tier Europa Conference League. Lincoln won 3-1 after extra time at the national stadium against visiting Riga of Latvia to go through 4-2 on aggregate. Lincoln will line up with Tottenham and Roma in Friday’s group-stage draw. The club will earn at least $3.5 million from playing in it. Gibraltar is a British territory of about 33,000 people and its teams have played in European soccer competitions only since 2014.