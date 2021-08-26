Flyers sign center Sean Couturier to $62M, 8-year extension

AP Business

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed top center Sean Couturier to an eight-year contract extension worth $62 million. Couturier counts $7.75 million against the salary cap with his contract that begins after next season and runs through 2029-30. He won the Selke Trophy in 2020 as the NHL’s best defensive forward. Couturier had 18 goals and 23 assists last season. The eighth pick in the 2011 draft has 443 points in 692 regular-season games and 22 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 28-year-old has earned a reputation as a 200-foot player who excels at faceoffs and plays through significant injuries.