Cort Nielsen bags another win, Eiking keeps Vuelta lead

AP Business

CÓRDOBA, Spain (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen has earned another sprint victory at the Spanish Vuelta to win a hot and hilly 12th stage. It was his second win at this year’s edition of the Vuelta and his fifth career stage victory at the Spanish race. Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead. The results left the overall standings untouched. Eiking leads Guillaume Martin by almost a minute. Two-two defending champion Primoz Roglic is third at 1:56 behind. Roglic is considered the race favorite given the number of mountain stages ahead. Temperatures reached 96 degrees Fahrenheit on the stage that passed through and also ended in Córdoba.