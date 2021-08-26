Bills’ McKenzie faces discipline for breaking COVID rules

AP Business

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie has revealed he faces NFL discipline for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by failing to wear a mask inside the team’s facility. McKenzie wrote: “They got me! @NFL you win!” in a social media post in which he included a copy of the first page of a letter he received from the league informing him of the violation. It was McKenzie’s second violation. The league issued him a warning a day before the Bills opened training camp. Under league rules, the first offense for violating the protocols will result in a fine of $14,650. Repeat violations could result in a player being suspended or fined a week’s salary.