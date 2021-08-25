Working overtime: Rookie WR Palmer emerging for Chargers

AP Business

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Palmer is making the most of his time during Los Angeles Chargers training camp to build a rapport with Justin Herbert. The rookie receiver has been spending at least 15 minutes after practice catching passes from Herbert. Since Herbert isn’t playing in the preseason games, Palmer is trying to make sure he is on the same page with his star quarterback when the season opens Sept. 12 in Washington. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams also among the many Chargers veterans not playing in preseason games, Palmer leads the team with seven receptions and has built a convincing case to be the third receiver.