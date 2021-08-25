PSG fans hoping for 1st glimpse of Messi; Mbappe could leave

AP Business

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

Paris Saint-Germain fans may never get to see the strike force they have been dreaming of for the past couple of weeks. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is set for his eagerly awaited debut in Sunday’s French league game at Reims. It would reunite him with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar. But Champagne has been diluted with news that Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid. Mbappe’s boyhood dream was to play for the Spanish giant and it might be coming true. Madrid’s first bid of 160 million euros ($188 million) was rejected but PSG says Mbappe can leave for the right price.