Guardiola hopes to coach national team after City

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he’d like to coach a national team after his contract with the English club ends in 2023. Speaking to Brazilian investors, the 50-year-old Spaniard said he plans to see out his contract with City but could go into international management after that. Guardiola didn’t say if he’d consider any other national team than Spain, but said he didn’t expect to get hired by “important national teams like Brazil,” which never pick foreigners for the job.