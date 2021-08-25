Ferguson continuing family tradition for No. 12 Wisconsin

AP Business

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson has a special understanding of his school’s football history that makes him want to leave his own legacy on the program. Growing up as the grandson of former Wisconsin football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez will do that. That’s one reason why Ferguson never seriously considered ending his college career last year. There was no way he was going to go out after a disappointing 4-3 season. The fifth-year senior’s bid to help the 12th-ranked Badgers bounce back begins Sept. 4 when they host No. 19 Penn State.