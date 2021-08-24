LEADING OFF: Ohtani vs skidding O’s, Bregman back for Astros

AP Business

Shohei Ohtani has won four straight pitching starts for the Los Angeles Angels and is 7-0 on the mound since his last loss May 28. The woeful Orioles have dropped 19 consecutive games. On paper, their matchup Wednesday night in Baltimore could not be more lopsided. Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way superstar, also leads the majors with 40 home runs. Baltimore has the longest losing streak in the majors since Kansas City dropped 19 straight in 2005. The last major league team to lose 20 consecutive games was the 1988 Orioles, who dropped 21 in a row to begin the season. Elsewhere, Alex Bregman comes off the injured list for AL West-leading Houston, and two top pitching prospects meet in Miami.