Browns WR Davis suspended 2 games by NFL

AP Business

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in position to win a roster spot, will miss Cleveland’s first two regular-season games. He can be with the team for the rest of the preseason and play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against Atlanta. Davis will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20, a day after the Browns host Houston in their home opener. The league suspension stems from a driving under the influence charge Davis got while he was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.