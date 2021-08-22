Man U extends away unbeaten streak to EPL record-equaling 27

AP Business

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Mason Greenwood sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at Southampton as Manchester United equaled the top flight’s longest unbeaten away record. The first match in front of a full St. Mary’s crowd in almost 18 months also saw these sides meet for the first time since Southampton lost 9-0 at Old Trafford in February. Southampton took the lead Sunday when Che Adams’ strike deflected in off Fred before Greenwood secured a draw and United’s place in the history books. Solskjaer’s side went the whole of last season without losing a league game on the road and this result took its unbeaten league away run to 27 matches. That puts it level with Arsenal in 2003-04.