Nordqvist, Koerstz Madsen share lead at Women’s British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Scandinavian golfers Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen share the lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open. A bunched-up chasing pack featuring Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie. Two-time major champion Nordqvist shot her lowest round in one of women’s golf’s five elite events with a bogey-free 7-under 65. That was despite the toughest conditions of the week on the storied Scottish links. Denmark’s Koerstz Madsen joined Nordqvist on 9 under overall by shooting 68. Korda shot 70 and was one of 12 players within three shots of the leaders.