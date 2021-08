AP Business

ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 for their fourth straight win. Phoenix led 60-57 entering the fourth quarter and closed it out behind Diggins-Smith, who had 11 points in the period. Atlanta dropped its eighth straight game. Brittney Griner finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Mercury. Odyssey Sims led Atlanta with 16 points.