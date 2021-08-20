Ugás seizes late-career spotlight, takes a shot at Pacquiao

AP Business

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yordenis Ugás is finally living the life he imagined when he decided to leave Cuba. On Saturday night he will be in a boxing ring with Manny Pacquiao under the Vegas spotlight, fighting for a championship belt in front of the whole world. Ugás wanted this future so badly that he attempted to defect six times. He says he was sent to prison after the failed attempts, even though he won an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing. The 35-year-old Ugás’ two decades of hard work and sacrifice finally paid off in a flash earlier this month when Pacquiao needed a late-replacement opponent.