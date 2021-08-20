AP Top 25 Podcast: Preseason poll review; SEC preview

AP Business

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The preseason AP Top 25 college football is out and Alabama will pick up where it left off as No. 1 in the country. On the latest episodes of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Rece Davis of ESPN’s “College GameDay” joins AP’s Ralph Russo to review the preseason rankings and how he voted. Plus, in a separate episode, Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network previews the Southeastern Conference and which teams can challenge the Crimson Tide. Davis was among a handful of voters who picked Oklahoma as the No. 1 team in the country to start the season. He explains why the Sooners got the nod over Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.