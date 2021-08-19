Stenson, Antcliff lead after 1st round of Czech Masters

AP Business

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Maverick Antcliff both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters. Stenson hit an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and added three birdies for a flawless round to impress Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who was playing alongside the Swede. Antcliff finished with six birdies and a bogey. Nine players are one shot back tied for third. They include Ryder Cup hopeful Danny Willett and 2016 Czech Masters champion Paul Peterson.