AP Business

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will play a series of four matches in September and October. The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16, and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They’ll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The match in St. Paul will be forward Carli Lloyd’s final game with the national team.