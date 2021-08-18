Miami has experience, and that could be the key in 2021

AP Business

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Plenty of Miami players had decisions to make when last season came to a close, and the time had come to choose whether to pursue the NFL or remain with the Hurricanes for one more season. For some, it was not easy. And then quarterback D’Eriq King made up his mind. He was staying. It all seemed to fall into place from there. The Hurricanes are hoping to play games that matter in January 2022 because of the choices that were made in January 2021, when the likes of King and several others decided to return for second senior seasons. That’s possible by the NCAA’s ruling that essentially said the 2020 season didn’t count because of difficulties caused by the coronavirus.