SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio rolled a shot inside the post in the 88th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dymano on Wednesday night. Justin Meram also scored for Real Salt Lake. It has won back-to-back games and has just one loss in its last eight. Fafà Picault scored for Houston. The Dynamo have lost four games in a row and are winless in 13.