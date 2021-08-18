Howell, No. 10 Tar Heels face hype as ACC division favorite

AP Business

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Tenth-ranked North Carolina faces big expectations in Year 3 of Mack Brown’s second stint coaching the Tar Heels. UNC is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division. The Tar Heels also have a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Sam Howell. The Tar Heels lost two 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver to the NFL draft. But they return eight offensive starters and 10 defensive starters. UNC opens the season Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech and has a nonconference trip to Notre Dame. The Tar Heels close at rival North Carolina State on Nov. 26.