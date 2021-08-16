Bauer lawyer: Woman made him believe she wanted rougher sex

AP Business

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Trevor Bauer has told a judge that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher had every reason to believe that a woman wanted the rough treatment he gave her in two sexual encounters that led to her seeking a five-year restraining order against him. Lawyer Shawn Holley made the argument at a hearing in Los Angeles. The woman alleges that without her consent, Bauer punched her, choked her with her own hair until she lost consciousness, and had anal sex with her against her will. Bauer’s representatives say every interaction between the two was wholly consensual.