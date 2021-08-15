Wilson, Gray help Aces rally from down 21, top Mystics 84-83

AP Business

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray hit a step-back jumper with 4.6 seconds left to cap a comeback from a 21-point deficit and help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 84-83. Wilson set a high screen for Gray, who drove down the left side of the lane, and slid to the right elbow where she hit a jumper to make it 83-82 with 32.9 seconds to play. After Washington was called for traveling on the other end, the Aces once again went to the pick-and-roll with Wilson and Gray, who hit her jumper from nearly the same spot. Las Vegas moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings. Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins scored 20 points apiece for the Mystics.