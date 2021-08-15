Philipsen wins Vuelta 2nd stage as Roglic keeps overall lead

AP Business

BURGOS, Spain (AP) — Jasper Philipsen has come out on top in the final sprint to win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic kept his overall lead. Philipsen edged Fabio Jakobsen at the end of the 166-kilometer (103-mile) flat stage on Sunday that finished in Burgos. Michael Matthews was third. It was Philipsen’s second Grand Tour stage win after also winning in the Spanish Vuelta last year. Roglic safely managed the windy conditions to retain the leader’s red jersey ahead of the first summit finish of the three-week race that will end in Santiago de Compostela.