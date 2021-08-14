Power puts Penske back on track with another Indy victory

AP Business

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power took the lead early Saturday, then watched it shrink over the final half of the race before holding on to win another Indianapolis Grand Prix. The Australian, who started second, beat Romain Grosjean to the yard of bricks by 1.1142 seconds for his first win of the season. It was his fifth win on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Power led 56 of 85 laps and earned his 38th career victory, breaking a tie with Al Unser for fifth in series history.