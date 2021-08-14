Chapman 2 HRs and defensive gem for A’s in 8-3 win at Texas

AP Business

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Third baseman Matt Chapman hit two of Oakland’s five solo homers and made a spectacular diving catch as the AL wild card-leading Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 8-3. Matt Olson hit his 30th homer before Mitch Moreland and Seth Brown also went deep for the A’s. They have won 12 of their last 15 games. Moreland led off the seventh with a tiebreaking homer. Chapman immediately followed with his second homer to chase Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. Andrew Chafin worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to win his first decision since being acquired in a trade last month from the Chicago Cubs.