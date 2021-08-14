Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot in NHRA Top Fuel qualifying

AP Business

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fourth consecutive event and sixth time this year Saturday at the Menards NHRA Nationals. Winless this season, Force had a 3.716-second run at 329.42 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park. J.R. Todd took the top spot in Funny Car with his Friday night pass of 3.884 at 332.67 in a Toyota Camry. Troy Coughlin Jr. was fastest in Pro Stock with a 6.600 at 205.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro.