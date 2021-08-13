Willock joins Newcastle, Vestergaard to Leicester in EPL

AP Business

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle signed Joe Willock from Arsenal for a reported fee of around $35 million after the midfielder spent a successful spell on loan at the northeast club last season. The 21-year-old Willock scored for Newcastle in each of the last seven Premier League matches of last season. That was his first stint away from Arsenal, which he joined as a kid. Willock will not be available for Newcastle’s opening match of the Premier League season, at home to West Ham on Sunday.