Tucker’s grand slam, Greinke’s gem lead Astros over Angels

AP Business

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit his first career grand slam, Zack Greinke pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1. Tucker accounted for all of Houston’s runs in the fourth inning when he drove the first pitch of the at-bat from Patrick Sandoval into the stands in right-center field for his 22nd home run of the season. Ten of Tucker’s 35 career homers have come against the Angels. Greinke is the third AL pitcher to reach at least 11 wins and has victories in all three of his starts against the Angels this year.