Sabalenka ends Canadian’s strong run in Montreal tennis

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has ended Rebecca Marino’s strong run at the National Bank Open in Montreal with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Canadian. Marino was a wild card ranked 220th. She made it to the round of 16 by upsetting Madison Keys and Paula Badosa. Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, saved four break points to cruise to a 5-0 lead in the first set. Marino showed life in the second set before struggling with break points. In a later match at this U.S. Open tuneup, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, plays Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. Andreescu is looking to defend her 2019 title at the tournament formerly known as the Rogers Cup. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.