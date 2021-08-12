Ravens’ Bateman having groin surgery, expected back in Sept

AP Business

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says rookie receiver Rashod Bateman is set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September. That announcement Thursday came a day after Harbaugh said Bateman was expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue problem. Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago. The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.